Dee Dee Myers To Serve As Senior Adviser To Gavin Newsom

Dee Dee Myers, the former White House press secretary and top communications official for Warner Bros., is joining Gavin Newsom’s administration as senior adviser and director of the governor’s office of business and Economic Development.

Myers, 59, joined Newsom’s team in May as a volunteer as the COVID-19 crisis was escalating. Newsom said that she will work on the economic recovery in the state.

In a statement, Newsom said, “With more than three decades of experience in both the public and private sectors – in California and nationally – Dee Dee brings an ability to work across sectors, ensuring that our recovery is built upon common ground and common solutions.”

Myers served as executive vice president of worldwide corporate communications and public affairs for Warner Bros. from 2014 to earlier this year. She served as White House press secretary during Bill Clinton’s first term, and was the first woman to hold that position. She also has been managing director at Glover Park Group, and has worked as a political analyst, commentator and writer.

Myers announced her new role in an interview with Politico, in which she said, “There are challenges — but a lot of opportunities here.” Newsom apologized for attending a dinner at an expensive restaurant last month, as the state was urging precautions at restaurants and other public gathering spots.