‘Debris’: Gabrielle Ryan To Recur On NBC Sci-Fi Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Ryan (Bonding, The Haves and the Have Nots) is set for a key recurring role in NBC’s new sci-fi drama Debris, starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman, Legendary Television & Universal Television.

Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men In Black. In it, two agents, played by Steele and Tucker, from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Ryan will play Dee Dee, Finola’s (Steele) younger sister who is the apple of her father’s eye and struggling to get her life together in London.

Wyman executive produces through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs. Legendary and Universal Television co-produces with Frequency Films.

Ryan can be seen on Netflix’s Bonding opposite Zoe Levin and on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN. Ryan is repped by Buchwald, Luber Roklin and Suzy Brierley in the UK.