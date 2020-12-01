Daytime Emmys And Rest Of NATAS Awards Shows To Stay Virtual For 2021

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Tuesday that it has decided to keep its slate of awards shows virtual in 2021, meaning the organization’s Daytime Emmys, Sports Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys and Technology & Engineering Emmys will be online-only again next year.

NATAS was among the first awards shows to shift to virtual ceremonies as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the spring. Its marquee Daytime Emmys were presented in primetime on CBS in July, while the others were livestreamed on the organization’s dedicated platform.

“The current timetables articulated by manufacturers project mass availability of vaccinations for the entire U.S. population by mid-summer 2021, potentially permitting a return to more traditional in-person ceremonies later in the fall,” NATAS chairman and CEO Adam Sharp said today. “However, we have determined that delaying our 2021 events to possibly allow for a compressed calendar of in-person Emmy ceremonies late in the year would result in unacceptable delays to our awards cycle for 2022.”

Three time frames are currently being considered for the 48th annual Daytime Emmys ceremony next year, which could take place over either two or three nights across a potential combination of dates on Friday, June 25, Saturday, July 17 and/or Sunday, July 18. The final entry deadline will be February 17, with nominations to be announced sometime in May or June.

The 42nd annual Sports Emmys are set for Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with nominations coming at the end of April. The 42nd News & Documentary Emmys are set for Tuesday, September 21 (for news categories) and Wednesday, September 22 (for Documentary categories), with noms coming at the end of July. The 72nd Tech & Engineering ceremony will be held during the NAB Show on Sunday, October 10.

Sharp said additional details including rules and category descriptions, early deadlines and entry fees are coming later on.

“Despite being born of unintended necessity, our 2020 ceremonies proved to be among our best,” Sharp said today. “We hope to build on this creative success in making the 2021 virtual gatherings even more inclusive and engaging celebrations of excellence. Looking ahead to 2022, we’ve already started booking venues and can’t wait to welcome you back in person!”

This year’s Daytime Emmys ceremony was originally scheduled over three nights in June in live ceremonies at the Pasadena Civic Center. It went virtual because of the pandemic and was presented as a two-hour broadcast June 26 and averaged 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating.