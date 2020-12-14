‘Days Of Our Lives’: Bryan Dattilo Upped To Contract Player, Rejoining Main Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Dattilo, a Days of Our Lives veteran, has been promoted to a series regular. He was last on a contract when he rejoined NBC’s daytime drama in 2012. Starting today, Dec 14, Dattilo again will be a contract player. His character Lucas Horton will be part of a new storyline with co-stars Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady) and Lindsay Arnold (his daughter with Sami Allie Horton), which will start airing March 2021.

A fan favorite, Dattilo has been a regular presence on Days of Our Lives since 1993; he has only been away twice for brief periods, most recently in 2011 before returning in early 2012 as part of a big Days of our Lives reset.

Lucas, who has battled alcoholism, is known for his relationship with Sami. The two were a Days of Our Lives‘s super couple in 1990s-2000s, given a Lumi moniker by fans. More recently, Lucas has been romancing his ex-wife Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Days of Our Lives, which celebrated its 55th anniversary on Nov 8, will air it’s 14,000th episode this week, on Dec. 17. Set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, Days of Our Lives revolves around three core families, the Bradys, Hortons, and DiMeras. Its storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.