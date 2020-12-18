‘Daylight’ Thriller Drama Based On Dutch Novel In Works At Fox From Denise Hahn

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development Daylight, a one-hour thriller drama based on Marion Pauw’s bestselling Dutch novel Daglicht, from writer Denise Hahn (Untitled Jason Katims Project) and Blue Ant Studios. Pauw will serve as an executive producer on the project.

Written by Hahn, Daylight is a family drama and compulsive thriller that follows Iris, a high-powered Korean American lawyer, who makes the shocking discovery that a local convicted murderer is her estranged brother. When she learns the prisoner shares the same developmental disability as her son, she gets pulled into the case and ends up exposing a web of corruption and shocking family secrets that lead her to a truth she never expected. Daylight dives into discussing the stigma of disabilities, bias in the criminal justice system and the myth of the model minority — all through the lens of the Asian American experience.

Hahn executive produces with Laura Michalchyshyn and Eva Miller for Blue Ant Studios, Sofia Sondervan-Bild, Janet Grillo and Pauw. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

Pauw’s book Daglicht was released in the U.S. by Random House in 2017 under the title Girl In The Dark.

Hahn is a co-executive producer on Jason Katims upcoming untitled comedy drama series about living on the autism spectrum at Amazon. She most recently served as supervising producer on ABC’s The Fix. Her other previous credits include producer on Rise, co-producer on Pure Genius and writer on CSI: Cyber, Reckless and Grey’s Anatomy.

She’s repped by Writ Large and Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn.