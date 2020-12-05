David Sheehan Dies: Pioneering TV Entertainment Reporter And Producer Was 82

David Sheehan, who was one of the first television entertainment reporters in Los Angeles broadcast coverage, died earlier this week at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center. He was 82 and passed from complications of a stroke.

Sheehan joined KNXT-TV — now KCBS — in 1979, becoming the first entertainment interviewer and reviewer on local television. He started as a daily broadcaster, then became an entertainment anchor. He moved to rival KNBC in 1984 and covered entertainment there for the next 10 years.

At KNBC, Sheehan also produced and hosted several network entertainment specials. They included Macho Men at the Movies and Hollywood’s Leading Ladies.

He later returned to KCBS in 1994, working there until 2004.

He also hosted several specials previewing the Academy Awards, titled And the Winners Are….

In his later career, Sheehan produced syndicated television specials. His work included Summer Movie Magic, Holiday Movie Magic and Academy Award Movie Magic.