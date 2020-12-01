David Ramsey To Direct, Return As John Diggle & Mystery Character In the CW’s Arrowverse

EXCLUSIVE: David Ramsey (aka John Diggle) will be busy both behind and in front of the camera for the CW. Ramsey, who most recently starred in Arrow as John Diggle/Spartan will return to direct five episodes in the DC Universe, including the new series Superman & Lois, and Supergirl. Additionally, Ramsey will guest star in five episodes across the Arrowverse, returning as fan favorite John Diggle in Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash and Batwoman, along with a mystery role in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which is being kept under wraps.

Ramsey made his directorial debut on Arrow in 2018 and directed a second episode during the series’ final season.

In the series finale of Arrow, Ramsey’s John Diggle moved to Metropolis after finding an emerald ring, presumably the power ring worn by Green Lantern in the pages of DC Comics. There has been speculation that Diggle might return at some point as the Green Lantern, so stay tuned.

“I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” said Ramsey. “To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”

Ramsey’s previous credits include Blue Bloods, opposite Tom Selleck and the role of Anton Biggs on Dexter. He also drew critical praise for his starring role as Muhammad Ali in the television biopic Ali: An American Hero. On the feature side, Ramsey’s credits include a starring role in the Rodrigo Garcia directed Mother and Child, as well as Pay It Forward and Draft Day. Ramsey is repped by manager Nils Larsen at Integral Artists, APA, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.