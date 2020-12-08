‘David Makes Man’: Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Luttrell, Zsané Jhé And 6 More Set In Recurring Roles For Season 2 Of OWN Drama

As OWN ramps up for the second season of the Peabody Award-winning drama David Makes Man from Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and Warner Bros. Television, 10 actors are set to appear in recurring roles.

Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Luttrell, Zsané Jhé, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidel, Brandi Huzzie, Rodney Gardiner and Janmarco Santiago have joined David Makes Man which returned to Orlando, Florida and continued production in October. On the directing side, Kiel Adrian Scott (The Bobby Brown Story) is set to return to direct five episodes of the new season while Erica Watson (The L Word, Claws) has been tapped to helm the remaining five episodes in the 10-episode sophomore season which is set to debut in the early summer of 2021.

McCraney serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy also executive produce under their production banner Page Fright. Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films are also executive producers.

Season 2 finds David in his 30s (Kwame Patterson, Snowfall, The Wire), a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever; the mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live.

Read details about the recurring characters for Season 2 below.

Tony Plana (Ugly Betty, The Affair) plays Joe Padilla, a billionaire real estate developer who brings David an ambitious opportunity, under the guise of redevelopment.

Brittany S. Hall (Ballers) plays Nicole, a sophisticated and honest architect who has been dating David but loves her freedom as well.

Erica Lutrell (Westworld, Salvation) plays adult Marissa, a Miami-based marine biologist, activist, and protector of the land and sea. When her former middle school friend-turned-nemesis further threatens the ecological balance of South Florida, Marissa sets out to prove that corporate greed is toxic for everyone.

Zsané Jhé (Good Trouble, Black Lightning) adult Shella, an entrepreneur extraordinaire. She leads the charge for the residents of The Ville in the fight against the real estate redevelopment company trying to gentrify their homes.

Bobbi Baker (House of Payne) plays Robin, Gloria’s loyal and level partner. Together they run Robin’s Nest in Little Havana, a foster home for LGBTQ+ youth.

Patrice Arenas (Celestial) plays Denise, an office assistant at the Edwards Firm (where David works). She keeps things moving at the office while also learning the moods and tempo of her boss.

Trinity Cidel plays Trenise, the gifted daughter of David’s brother, JG. She is calm, introspective, and more like her uncle David than her own father.

Brandi Huzzie (The Demon in the Dark) is cast as Trisha, the long-time girlfriend of JG and mother of his child. Together they raise their daughter Trenise.

Rodney Gardiner (The Warriors) plays Corey Roberts, a Miami district commissioner and politician. Corey offers to work with David and Joe to help push their Ville redevelopment project, but they will have to do it his way.

Janmarco Santiago (The Fate of the Furious) plays Elan, Joe Padilla’s entitled nephew and David’s unrequested assistant.

The new recurring cast members join the previously announced new series regulars Kwame Patterson (Snowfall, The Wire) as adult David and Arlen Escarpeta (The Oath) as adult JG alongside returning series regulars Akili McDowell (young David), Alana Arenas (David’s mom Gloria), Travis Coles (Mx. Elijah) and Cayden K. Williams (young JG) for Season 2.