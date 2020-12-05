David Lander Dies: “Squiggy” On TV’s ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Was 73

Laverne and Shirley cast members, from left, David L. Lander, Michael McKean, Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall are honored during the TV Land Awards, Saturday, April 14, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

David Lander, the actor best known as “Squiggy” on the long-running Laverne & Shirley television show, has died. He was 73 and passed Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from complications related to multiple sclerosis, which he battled for 37 years.

Lander studied acting at the High School for the Performing Arts, Carnegie Tech and New York University.

Teamed with Michael McKean, aka “Lenny” on Laverne & Shirley, Lander created a memorable comic turn on the eight-year run of the series, which ended in 1983. The two had met at Carnegie in Pittsburgh and created the characters there.

The two also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s film 1941 and Kurt Russell’s Used Cars.