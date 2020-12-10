David Koepp To Pen ‘Green Hornet And Kato’ Pic For Universal

David Koepp has been tapped to write the script for Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment’s The Green Hornet and Kato.

This past April, Universal optioned rights to The Green Hornet from Amasia, after co-founders Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo acquired control of the motion picture franchise from the family of the original creator George W. Trendle in a competitive bidding war in January.

Helfant, the former president of Marvel Studios, and Gallo will produce the film for Amasia.

The Green Hornet was one of early radio’s most popular adventure shows (predating Superman), before being turned into 1940s movie serials (from Universal ) and the 1966 TV series that introduced Bruce Lee (Kato) to the U.S. The classic story focuses on Britt Reid, owner-publisher of The Daily Sentinel. Armed with knowledge from his sources, cool weapons, a supercar known as the Black Beauty, and teamed with his trusty aide Kato, Reid became The Green Hornet, a vigilante crime fighter wanted by the police and feared by the criminal world.

Amasia’s next release is John Patrick Shanley’s Wild Mountain Thyme starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm, which hits theaters December 11.

Universal’s SVP Production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the Green Hornet project on behalf of the studio.

Koepp has penned some of the biggest blockbusters of all time including Jurassic Park and Mission: Impossible. He most recently wrote and directed You Should Have Left starring Kevin Bacon. He is represented by Myman Greenspan.