‘Dave’: Meagan Holder Joins Season 2 Of FXX Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Pitch alumna Meagan Holder is set for a recurring role opposite Dave Burd on the second season of FXX’s hit comedy series Dave, co-created by and starring rapper and comedian Burd. Season 2 will premiere in 2021.

Based on the life of Burd (stage name Lil Dicky), FXX’s Dave is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. The series stars Burd (Dave), Taylor Misiak (Ally), Andrew Santino (Mike), GaTa (GaTa), Travis Bennett (Elz) and Christine Ko (Emma).

Holder will play Tessa, the executive at the label who’s responsible for Dave. That means championing him, indulging him, and cajoling him — into doing exactly what she needs him to do.

Dave is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson for SB Projects and Mike Hertz. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Holder stars opposite Lamman Rucker in Cooking Up Christmas, which premieres on today on OWN. She most recently can be seen on CBS’ Magnum PI and UnReal for Lifetime. Previous credits include a series regular role on Dan Fogelman’s Fox series Pitch and ABC’s Make It Or Break It, where she recurred as Darby Conrad. Holder is repped by Buchwald and Atlas Artists.