Darren Aronofsky Sends Will Smith To Extreme Places In Nat Geo Adventure Series For Disney+

Will Smith is heading to the extreme ends of the earth in a new series filmed by Darren Aronofky.

Welcome to Earth (w/t) will see the Independence Day star go into an active volcano and deep under the ocean across multiple episodes.

It is the latest Aronosky project for Nat Geo and joins Chris Hemsworth series Limitless. Both shows are Nat Geo series that are marked as Disney+ Originals.

Elsewhere, the factual broadcaster has ordered A Real Bug’s Life and America the Beautiful as part of its slate.

On A Real Bug’s Life, Nat Geo boss Courteney Monroe said: “Who knew that beneath our feet existed a tiny, magical world bursting with action, adventure and even love? Using the very latest miniaturized camera technology, A Real Bug’s Life will transport viewers into this mesmerizing place where microscopic creatures play out the drama of life. From the savannahs of Africa to the urban underworld of New York, we’ll discover a great big world buzzing with tiny little heroes.”

Monroe called America the Beautiful the “ultimate portrait of America’s wildlife and wild places from sea to shining sea” including the frozen north, deep south and wild west.

“It will apply the most technologically ambitious filmmaking to the world of natural history. We received an exclusive film permit for a fighter jet with a gyro-stabilized camera to fly close to speed of sound across seven national parks that were closed to the public due to the pandemic. The opportunuty to capture it in this way may never happen again,” she added.