Danny A. Abeckaser Signs With APA; Dystopian Thriller ‘Go / Don’t Go’ U.S. Deal – Global Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, director and producer Danny A. Abeckaser has signed with APA. He most recently starred opposite Harvey Keistel, Abbie Cornish and Tom Arnold in Unto The Sun. His other recent credits include opposite David Arquette in Mob Town, which he also directed and produced, and he also appeared in The Irishman. He has also produced 12 films and documentaries through his 2B Films banner.

EXCLUSIVE: Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, have acquired North American rights to post-apocalyptic thriller Go / Don’t Go and will release the movie on digital and cable VOD platforms January 12. Written and directed by Alex Knapp, the pic also stars Knapp alongside Olivia Luccardi, Nore Davis, Bettina Skye, Tom Essig, and Zoey Wagner. The film follows a man who believes he is the sole inhabitant of a vacant world. Knapp also produced with Max Gardner.