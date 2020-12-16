Verve Signs Colombian Filmmaker Cristina Gallego, Co-Director Of ‘Birds Of Passage’

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has signed Colombian filmmaker Cristina Gallego, and will rep her in all areas as she moves to widen her reach and continue her passion for telling untold stories from a female perspective.

Gallego co-directed Birds of Passage, which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, was selected as the Colombian entry and made the shortlist for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards. The film is not a traditional Colombian drug-running story; it follows the journey of a Wayuu Indian family as they forego their traditions and fall into the drug trade. Gallego was at the forefront of the creative process and wanted to subvert the genre that has typically been very macho by focusing on stories from the female members of the family and community. She directed the film with Ciro Guerra, her ex-husband; she produced the acclaimed 2015 film Embrace of the Serpent, which Guerro directed and which landed them their first foreign-language Oscar nomination. It was the first Colombian film to be nominated in the category. That led to Birds of Passage, a 10-year journey.

Most recently Gallego was in production on Cortes, a massive event miniseries for Amazon that she was executive producing and attached to direct multiple episodes of. Written by Steve Zaillian and starring Javier Bardem, this project was unfortunately a Covid casualty and was shut down by the streamer back in September.

Gallego’s other producing credits include Wajib, the Palestinian official submission to the 90th Academy Awards and Ruben Blades is Not My Name, Panama’s submission to the 91st Academy Awards.

Gallego joins a string of high-profile new signs for the agency, which this year expanded its presence on the East Coast with the hire of Chris Till to head up the Theater team. It also hired Sean Grumman from WME to oversee the agency’s expansion into Talent; as well as former Chernin executive Chris Lupo to point the Book-To-Screen division.

Gallego continues to be repped by Gaby Mena of M88 and attorney Marios Rush.