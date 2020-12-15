Australian Actor Craig McLachlan Cleared Of Indecent Assault Charges

Craig McLachlan, the Australian actor known for his long-running stint in soap Neighbours, has been found not guilty of multiple assault allegations.

The actor was accused by four women of misconduct and faced seven charges of indecent assault and six of common assault, all of which he denied. Delivering her verdict on Tuesday (December 15), Magistrate Belinda Wallington praised the accusers for being “brave and honest witnesses” but decreed that their testimony was not enough to prove intent on the part of McLachlan.

The charges stemmed from the actor’s time in the cast of a 2014 production of The Rocky Horror Show, in which he played the lead role Frank-N-Furter. Accusations included that he inappropriately touched a woman on several occasions and kissed another without consent.

McLachlan claimed his behavior was standard practice on stage and said any inappropriate touching was “accidental”.

Separately, the actor is pursuing defamation action against Fairfax Media, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and a former co-star in relation to the publication of the initial allegations.