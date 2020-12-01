Covid-19 Training Deadline Extended To Christmas Eve For Teamsters Local 399 & Basic Crafts Members

Members of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions have been given an extension of the deadline to complete a 30-minute Covid-19 training course. The on-line course, which is offered by the Contract Services Administration Trust Fund, must now be completed by Dec. 24 in order for those union members on the Industry Experience Roster to remain eligible for work and to avoid suspension from the Roster. The old deadline was Nov. 27.

“CSATF has informed us that we still have several members on the Industry Experience Roster that have yet to complete this course,” Local 399 told its members. “This is a reminder to those that have yet to take this course. At this time the State and County will allow the Motion Picture Industry to continue to work throughout our city due to the hard fought efforts to protect all crew and cast to the best of our ability while on the job. We cannot stress enough however that how we collectively handle the next couple days and weeks will have a direct impact on our industry being able to continue to operate. Safety is everyone’s responsibility in order to keep our industry open and keep the ones we come home to at the end of a long day safe.”

The Covid-19 training course covers such topics as

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of COVID-19

PPE, with a focus on safe donning and doffing

Hand washing, including proper techniques

Environmental cleaning and disinfection, including high-touch wipe-downs

Policies and procedures related to COVID-19 on set or in offices

Preventing cross-contamination

Protecting yourself at home

Psychological impact of the pandemic

The course is required for those on the Roster as part of the Return to Work Agreement of Sept. 21, 2020, between management’s AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions, including SAG-AFTRA and the DGA. The protocols state that “When the COVID-19 Training has been developed, successful completion of such training shall be a condition of employment for all employees.”