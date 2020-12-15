Courtney Braun Promoted To General Counsel Of Endeavor’s Client Rep Group; Michelle Walter Named WME CFO

Courtney Braun has been elevated to General Counsel of Endeavor’s client representation group while Michelle Walter has been promoted to CFO of WME, effective immediately.

Lloyd Braun, President of Endeavor Client Group and WME Chairman made the appointments today. Courtney Braun will be responsible for all legal matters across WME and Endeavor’s fashion representation business, including IMG Models, Art + Commerce, and The Wall Group. Braun will also continue her other legal responsibilities across Endeavor. Walter will continue to oversee all financial and operational aspects of the agency with an eye on strategic planning.

“Courtney and Michelle have been indispensable members of WME for years, serving as trusted advisors to our clients and colleagues on a range of business matters,” said Lloyd Braun. “Courtney’s combination of strategic thinking and sound judgment uniquely suit her to the legal complexities of the representation business. Michelle’s operational mindset and forward-thinking approach have been critical to our growth efforts, and both will continue to serve important roles in shaping the future of our agency.”

Related Story Endeavor Takes Stake In BDA Sports Management, Names Founder Bill Duffy A Strategic Advisor To WME Sports

Braun most recently served as Head of Legal Affairs for Endeavor Client Group. In addition to her new role, Braun will continue to oversee Legal Affairs for Endeavor Client Group and will continue her duties as Deputy General Counsel for Endeavor. During her time with the company, Braun helped form Endeavor’s Government Relations practice responsible for the company’s lobbying, political action, and political giving. She also advised on the creation of Endeavor Action, a Political Action Committee dedicated to arts education and voter registration issues.

Braun has been with the agency for over a decade, joining WME shortly after the William Morris Agency and Endeavor merger. She previously worked in both business affairs and legal affairs at Sony Pictures Entertainment and began her career as an associate in the New York office of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

Walter was most recently a SVP on Endeavor’s corporate finance team, which she joined shortly after the William Morris Agency and Endeavor merger in 2009. She will continue to provide strategic guidance on all financial and operational aspects of the agency business and will remain an EVP on Endeavor’s corporate finance team.

Prior to joining the agency 11 years ago, she was a VP in Houlihan Lokey’s Financial Restructuring group in Los Angeles. She began her career working in private equity and leveraged lending at ABN AMRO Bank in Chicago, IL.