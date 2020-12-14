Click to Skip Ad
New York Critical Care Nurse Becomes First In State To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine: “I Feel Hopeful Today, Relieved”

Pharmacy manager Karen Nolan, wheels a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next to a storage freezer as it arrives at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

News coverage on Monday focused on the first coronavirus vaccines to arrive at U.S. hospitals, highlighted by a scene in which a woman healthcare worker became the first person to receive the dose in the state in a non-trial setting.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse, received the vaccine live. She and others clapped after she received the dose.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo featured the moment at his press conference. “It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,” Lindsay told him.

Such public displays will likely be a common occurrence as government health officials seek to instill public confidence in the vaccine.

“I feel hopeful today, relieved,” she said. “I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.”

President Donald Trump tweeted, “First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!”

On Sunday evening, Trump said that White House officials should not be front in line to receive the vaccine, after a report that top employees would receive some of the first doses. That created some controversy, as the doses of the vaccine are in limited supply and are being directed toward healthcare workers and the elderly.

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary,” Trump wrote. “I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!”

The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine on Friday evening.

