‘Condor’ Moves To Epix For Season 2

Condor is heading to Epix for its second season. The spy thriller series, from MGM Television and Skydance Television, aired its first season on now-defunct AT&T’s Audience Network. AT&T announced in January that the network would cease operations in the spring and transition to a preview channel for HBO Max. Season one will run on Epix starting in early March, followed by the U.S. debut of season two later in the year.

Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and screenplay Three Days of the Condor by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel, Condor follows CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) who stumbles onto a plan that threatens the lives of millions. In season two of Condor, shocking events back home force Joe Turner to face the demons of his past and return to the CIA’s tight-knit Virginia community to find a Russian traitor.

In addition to Irons, Condor season one also stars William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Angel Bonnani, Kristen Hager, with Mira Sorvino and Bob Balaban and special guest star Brendan Fraser. Season two stars Irons, Constance Zimmer, Alexei Bondar, Isidora Goreshter, Hager, Eric Johnson, Toby Leonard Moore, Jonathan Kells Phillips and Rose Rollins, with Hager and Balaban returning.

The series is executive produced by Jason Smilovic, Todd Katzberg, Andrew McCarthy. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance Television, Marcy Ross, Shane Elrod and Brian Walsh, John Weber and Frank Siracusa. Smilovic and Katzberg serve as showrunners. The series is produced by MGM Television & Skydance Television with MGM being the lead studio, in association with Paramount Television. Condor is internationally distributed by MGM.