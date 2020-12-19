‘Coming 2 America’ First Look Marks King Eddie Murphy’s Return To Queens

They’re coming!

Amazon Studios has released the first images from Coming 2 America, the sequel to the classic 1988 Eddie Murphy vehicle about an African prince seeking true love in the good ol’ USA.

This time, Murphy is set to become the King of Zamunda, but discovers he has a son he never knew about in America. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom his son as the crown prince, Prince Akeem Joffer sets forth to find the heir in Queens, NY.

Back for the sequel is Semmi (Arsenio Hall), with Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones also on board.

The film will be released on Prime Video in early March, with some countries getting a theatrical release in some international territories through original distributor Paramount Pictures.

See the photos here and below.

We think you’ll love them for the next thirty years too. #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/xXJE0tsQyX — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) December 18, 2020