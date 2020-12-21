CMA Entertainment Acquires Prevail Artist Management; Lori Kay Joins As Talent Manager & Producer

EXCLUSIVE: CMA Entertainment, a boutique management firm with over 20 years’ experience in developing and managing talent, will acquire Prevail Artist Management, with Prevail principal Lori Kay joining as a talent manager and producer. With the move, CMA continues to grow its management team and expand its production arm.

Kay, a principal at Prevail since 2015, brings with her a talent roster which includes Jeremy Holm (House of Cards, Mr. Robot, The Ranger), Reema Sampat (Orange is the New Black, Forever Alone, Surina & Mel), Leah Kreitz (Dash & Lily), Aimé Donna Kelly (Law & Order: SVU, For Life, Blue Bloods), Michael Oloyede (BET’s Brooklyn.Blue.Sky., Second Generation Wedding), Paul Rolfes (Sweet Magnolias, Being Mary Jane, Ashby), as well as indie film favorite Katelyn Pearce and Broadway’s Michael Andreaus. She will be based in CMA’s New York City office.

“This expansion will greatly benefit our clients as we continue to foster diverse opportunities for our creatives,” says CMA CEO Cheryl Martin.

Martin has produced and managed some of Hollywood’s most sought after talent. Her clients include Paige Hurd (Power Book II: Ghost, Everybody Hates Chris, Beauty Shop), Thomas Francis Murphy (News of the World, 12 Years of Slave, The Walking Dead, True Detective), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Bunk’d), Danielle Monè Truitt (Deputy, Rebel, The Prince and the Frog), Gillian White (Take Back, The Oval, Black-ish), Patricia French (The Good Lord Bird, Ozark, True Detective, POMS), and Donna Biscoe (Girls Trip, Night School, Hidden Figures, Jack Ryan). Martin’s roster features literary talents, music artists, television/film thespians, and reality/social celebrities alike. She is a member of The Television Academy, Women in Film and Talent Managers Association.