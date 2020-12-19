Clay Smith Dies: Emmy-Winning Producer For Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight And Film Critic Was 69

Clay Smith, who spent many years as a senior producer at Access Hollywood and Entertainment Tonight, died Friday night in Palm Springs, Calif. after a long battle with cancer, according to a friend. He was 69.
In 2005, he returned to Entertainment Tonight as a senior supervising producer, where he continued his on-air movie reviews for ET’s companion show, The Insider.
In 2014, he received an Emmy Award as senior supervising producer when Entertainment Tonight won for “Outstanding Entertainment News Program.” He retired that year.
Survivors include a sister and life partner Ralph Dailey. No information was immediately available on memorial plans.
