CBS: ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’ Gets Premiere Date & First-Look Teaser; ‘Tough As Nails’ Also Slated As ‘Survivor’ Return Remains In Limbo

Clarice, CBS’ new series followup to Silence of the Lambs, will debut Feb. 11, while summer reality series Tough of Nails will return for a second season Feb. 10.

Along with the premiere dates, CBS today released first-look photo (above) and teaser for Clarice, starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role. You can watch “The Silence Is Over” teaser, featuring the butterfly motif from the Oscar-winning movie and Thomas Harris’ novel it was based on, below.

The scheduling of Clarice and Tough As Nails provides continuity in the Thursday 10 PM and Wednesday 8 PM hours, respectively.

Clarice, from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, will succeed Kurtzman’s Star Trek: Discovery after the CBS All Access series concludes its first-season run on the broadcast network. Michelle and Robert King’s Horror drama Evil, which had been originally scheduled in the time period, will return for its second season later in the season, possibly in the same slot.

‘Tough as Nails’ CBS

Summer’s most watched new reality series Touch As Nails, executive produced, created and hosted by Phil Keoghan, will follow the latest installment of the Keoghan-hosted reality stalwart The Amazing Race. The two are subbing for Wednesday 8 PM hour’s regular dweller, unscripted flagship Survivor, which is yet to begin production on new episodes during the pandemic.

“All eyes will be on CBS for three consecutive Sundays in early 2021 with the broadcasts of the AFC Championship Game, the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl LV,” said Thom Sherman, Sr. EVP, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “These powerhouse events provide us with the perfect platforms to promote the February debuts of our captivating new drama, Clarice, and the return of the positive and heartfelt Tough As Nails, which had a very successful first season run that resonated with viewers over the summer.”

CBS last week announced that its other new drama series this season, The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, will premiere after the Super Bowl, while sophomore drama FBI will have its midseason return behind the AFC Championship Game.

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

The series stars Breeds as Clarice Starling, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they are eliminated until the Tough As Nails winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers for Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc.