‘Clap When You Land’ Novel In Works For Television By Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has acquired the rights to bestselling author Elizabeth Acevedo’s YA novel Clap When You Land to develop as a television series.

Published in May by Hot Key Books, Clap When You Land is a dual narrative novel, in verse, about two sisters, Camino and Yahira – separated by distance and secrets – who lose their father, their hero, and find each other along the way. With both grief and love, the novel highlights the devastation of loss, the difficulty of forgiveness, and the bittersweet bonds that shape our lives. The YA fiction novel is dedicated to the lives lost on American Airlines Flight 587, the Dominican Republic-bound flight that crashed into Queens, NY in 2001 and rocked Acevedo’s community when she was thirteen.

The project is being developed in partnership with Endeavor Content. Emmy-winning Papandrea will executive produce alongside Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver and Janice Park. Acevedo will also executive produce and write the pilot.

“Elizabeth has one of the most distinctive voices that I’ve ever read. Poetic, passionate and poignant, this lyrical novel dives into heartbreaking family secrets, the complexities of immigration and socio-economic differences, and the cultural bridge between families in the Dominican Republic and New York City,” Papandrea said. “On behalf of Made Up Stories, we are honored to partner with Elizabeth to bring the vivid worlds and authentic cultures of Camino and Yahira to life.”

Acevedo, the daughter of Dominican immigrants, is the New York Times best-selling author of poetry collection Beastgirl & Other Origin Myths and two additional novels The Poet X and With The Fire on High. She is the winner of the 2018 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the Carnegie Medal, and the Pura Belpré Award among others, and she is a National Poetry Slam Champion. The Poet X is in development at Netflix, and she is currently adapting With The Fire on High into a feature film for PictureStart.

“I am delighted that a story that has touched so many readers will be adapted by Bruna Papandrea and her incredible team” said Acevedo. “I’ve always dreamed my stories and characters would reach far and wide, and I’m so hyped to work with Made Up Stories on Clap When You Land.”

Acevedo is repped by ICM Partners.