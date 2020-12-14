‘City On A Hill’ Casts Leon; Jackie Seiden Joins ‘Call Your Mother’

EXCLUSIVE: Leon (The Temptations) is set for a recurring role opposite Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge on Season 2 of Showtime’s City On A Hill, currently in production. Created, written and executive produced by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) and based on an original idea by Ben Affleck, City on a Hill is set in early 1990s Boston when the city was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm, until it suddenly all changed. The drama is a fictional account of what was called the “Boston Miracle.” Leon plays Reverend Isaiah Hughes, a spiritual adviser and activist with deep roots in his community. MacLean and Tom Fontana, who also serves as showrunner, executive produce with Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Michael Cuesta, Barry Levinson, Jorge Zamacona and consulting producer James Mangold. Bacon serves as co-executive producer. The role reunites Leon with Tom Fontana, showrunner and creator of Oz in which Leon appeared. Leon is known for his turns in television musical biopics playing David Ruffin in The Temptations and the title role in Little Richard as well as Cool Runnings, Waiting to Exhale, and Cliffhanger. He currently recurs on Blue Bloods for CBS. He is repped by Daniel Hoff Agency and Inphenate.

Jackie Seiden (Perfect Harmony) has booked a recurring role on Kari Lizer’s upcoming multi-camera ABC comedy Call Your Mother (fka My Village), headlined by Kyra Sedgwick. Written and executive produced by The New Adventures Of Old Christine creator Lizer, Call Your Mother revolves around an empty-nester mom, Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. Seiden will play Cheryl. Pretty. High strung. Nice on the outside, with mean underneath. Once their daughter left for college Cheryl decided it was time to explore options and have some “me time” for herself rather than being married to Danny (Patrick Brammall). Seiden previously worked with Lizer on the pilot Dream Team. In addition, she recurred on Perfect Harmony, and also recurred for two seasons on Single Parents. She is repped by BMK-ENT and ICM Partners.