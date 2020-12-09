Circle of Confusion Promotes Josh Adler, Charles Mastropietro & Susan Solomon-Shapiro To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Circle Of Confusion is almost doubling its number of partners with the promotion of Josh Adler, Charles Mastropietro and Susan Solomon-Shapiro. This is the first time in more than five years that the management/production company is expanding its partner ranks following the elevation of Brad Mendelsohn in 2015.

Adler, Mastropietro and Solomon-Shapiro’s client list span both the lit and talent side of the business. It includes such actors, writers/showrunners and filmmakers as Natalie Chaidez (Queen Of The South), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Neil Goldman (Superior Donuts, Community), Derek Kolstad (Creator of the John Wick franchise), Ben Lustig & Jake Thornton (The Princess, Final Fantasy), Mike Makowsky (Bad Education), Ashley Miller (Dota, X-Men First Class, Thor), Rachel Morrison (Flint Strong, Black Panther), Richard Naing (Eli, The Autopsy of Jane Doe), Molly Parker (Lost in Space), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), David Schwimmer (Friends), Kit Steinkellner (Sorry for Your Loss), Zack Stentz (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, X-Men First Class, Thor), Rebecca Thomas (Archive 81, Limetown), Sharr White (Generation, The Affair), and Alfre Woodard (Clemency).

Related Story Circle of Confusion Sets Writers Discovery Fellowship For Film & TV

“We could not be more proud to have Josh, Charles and Susan join us as partners. Their excellent taste in material, discerning judgment and steadfast commitment to both their clients and their colleagues has enriched our external business and internal culture,” Circle Partners David Alpert, Frank Frattaroli, Lawrence Mattis and Brad Mendelsohn said in a statement. “We eagerly anticipate growing the company further and our clients careers with their endless energy, passion and inspiration”.

Adler joined Circle in 2014 and was named Co-Head of the Literary Department in 2019. He is an executive producer on the acclaimed Showtime series Work In Progress, produced by Circle, which is scheduled to begin production on its second season in the spring of 2021. Adler began his career in feature film development, working for Robert Evans Company, Gracie Films, and Red Wagon Entertainment.

Mastropietro in 2003 joined Widescreen Management which merged with Circle in 2012. He created Circle’s internship program. The tri-annual program, which has welcomed over 300 students to date from more than 75 colleges across the U.S. and abroad, is dedicated to fostering inclusion, helping students develop strong career skills and opening doors for graduating students as they take their first steps into the entertainment industry. Mastropietro is a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Academy Gold Advisory Council and serves on the Advisory Board of Ghetto Film School. He also is a consulting producers of the recent Campside Media podcast, Chameleon, which investigated and unmasked the infamous “Hollywood Con Queen.”

Solomon-Shapiro joined Circle in 2016. Before that she was a manager at Principato-Young Entertainment and an agent at Endeavor. Susan is currently spearheading a number of producing projects, including The Benihana Challenge, written by client Dan Marshall (Home Is Burning) with Happy Madison and Aggregate Films at Netflix; and The Last Tiger, written by clients Siavash and Dana Farahani with Westbrook Entertainment, Carecrow and Amblin Entertainment, based on client Oritte Bendory’s short story.