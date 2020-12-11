Christian Bale To Play The Villain In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Oscar winner Christian Bale is officially making his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is set to play Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth installment of the Thor franchise that is being directed by Taika Waititi.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson return to their roles in the pic, which is schedule to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

The Bale casting and character was confirmed Thursday by Marvel boss Kevin Feige during Marvel Studios’ portion of Disney Investor Day.

Gorr the God Butcher is part of the original Marvel comic IP. He inherits supernatural powers and looks to destroy all gods as payback after his family is killed one by one, and he has a history of run-ins with Thor and Loki.

Marvel announced Thor: Love and Thunder at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, with the plot including Portman’s character becoming first female Thor on screen.

The three previous Thor movies have grossed more than $1.9 billion worldwide.