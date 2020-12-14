Chris Pine In Talks To Star In ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ For eOne And Paramount; Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley Direct

Chris Pine is negotiating a deal to star in Dungeons & Dragons, the live action film based on Hasbro’s massively popular role-playing game from Wizards of the Coast. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada, and Paramount the rest of the world.

Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley will direct a script they’ve written, based on a draft by Michael Gilio.

Goldstein & Daley had been set in 2019 to direct a film that will feature an ensemble cast and take a subversive approach to the game. Landing Pine, who has been the linchpin of the Star Trek film series for Paramount, is a strong start for what the studios hope will be a new franchise launch. They’re making plans to shoot first quarter of next year in Belfast. Goldstein & Daley were hired off the dark comedy Game Night, and after scripting Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm, along with Hasbro’s Brian Goldner.

Like the game itself, mounting a screen version of Dungeons & Dragons has been a battle, including several years in the courts over a rights dispute. Warner Bros and New Line tried several incarnations, including one with Lego Batman helmer Chris McKay. The game has been played by over 40 million since launching 46 years ago and there are videogames and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.

Pine, who will next be seen in Wonder Woman 1984 and is shooting the Olivia Wilde-directed New Line film Don’t Worry Darling, is repped by CAA and John Carrabino Management.