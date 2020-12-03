Chris Hemsworth & Boyd Holbrook Sign With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Upstart management company Range Media Partners has added two more boldface names to its roster of actor clients. Marvel superstar Chris Hemsworth and Narcos alum Boyd Holbrook (Predator, Logan).

Hemsworth and Holbrook are reuniting with their former CAA agent, Range principal Jack Whigham, who will be their manager. Both remain repped by CAA on the agency side. Holbrook didn’t previously have a manager; Aussie Hemsworth was with Fourward in the US.

Hemsworth has become one of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s MVPs. Playing Thor, he has appeared in eight Marvel movies to date. He also starred in another feature franchise, Snow White and the Huntsman and its sequel. Hemsworth recently headlined and produced one of the biggest movies of the year, Netflix’s action thriller Extraction.

Holbrook will next be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, premiering on January 1st, 2021. He recently starred opposite Kiefer Sutherland in Quibi’s The Fugitive reboot and also recently starred in the Netflix film In the Shadow Of the Moon opposite Michael C Hall. Holbrook wrapped production in France on the period piece thriller Eight For Silver and has in post-production To Be Murdered, produced by Luca Guadagnino.

He previously played the lead in Shane Black’s Predator remake and was the villain in James Mangold’s Logan opposite Hugh Jackman. Holbrook is currently in development to write, star and executive produce The Thirst, an epic, world-building action-thriller based on his idea, which will be produced by John Davis (Predator).