Chloe Coleman Joins Adam Driver In Sony’s Sci-Fi Thriller ’65’

EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Coleman has joined Sony Pictures’ sci-fi thriller 65, starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt and written and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods.

The duo will produce under their newly formed Beck/Woods banner along with Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi, who will produce for Raimi Productions along with Debbie Liebling. The film marks a reunion for Beck and Woods with Raimi, as the two recently wrote and directed an episode of Raimi’s Quibi series 50 States of Fright.

Plot details for 65, and original story, are being kept under wraps.

Coleman recently starred alongside Dave Bautista in the Amazon Studios/STX film My Spy, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. She can next be seen in Universal’s rom-com Marry Me alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson; the STX film Gunpowder Milkshake as part of a female cast that includes Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino and Michelle Yeoh; as well as the anticipated Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron.

Her additional credits include the HBO series Big Little Lies, Amazon’s Upload and Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made for Disney+.

Coleman is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Viewpoint and attorney Ryan LeVine.