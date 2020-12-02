Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Hollywood Producers Agree To Notify Unions When Cast Or Crew Test Positive For Covid-19; Amends Existing Protocols

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Emma Stone Exits Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon;' Margot Robbie In Early Talks To Reunite With Brad Pitt In Period Hollywood Drama
Read the full story

Chip & Joanna Gaines’ ‘Fixer Upper’ Reboot & Other Magnolia Content To Debut On Discovery+ Ahead Of Network’s Launch

HGTV

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, a new iteration of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hugely popular HGTV renovation series, was announced as cornerstone of Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with the Gaineses. Exclusive to the multi-platform network, it was to premiere at the network’s launch, originally slated for October 4, 2020 and pushed to 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now fans of the show won’t have to wait that long to watch new episodes of Fixer Upper as they will be available on Discovery+, the global streaming platform slated to launch on January 4. Officially unveiled today in a presentation that featured the Gaineses, it will feature episodes from several Magnolia original series ahead of the network’s launch later in the year. That includes cooking series Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, an offshoot of Gaines’ successful recipe books that made their transition to the small screen with the highly rated self-filmed-during-quarantine special on Discovery’s Food Network. In the linear space, Magnolia will take over Discovery’s DIY Network after a rebrand.

Here are more details about the Magnolia Network content, which will be available on Discovery+. You can watch a sizzle reel below.

  • Episodes from the newest iteration of the show that started it all with reboot Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
  • Episodes of the cooking series Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, where viewers will spend time in the kitchen with Joanna as she shares her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again
  • Road to Launch, featuring intimate conversations between the Gaineses and various talent from the upcoming Magnolia Network programming slate
  • The documentary Courage to Run, which chronicles a fortuitous meeting that inspired Chip to train for and complete his first marathon
  • Premiere episodes from 10 upcoming Magnolia Network original series

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad