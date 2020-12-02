Chip & Joanna Gaines’ ‘Fixer Upper’ Reboot & Other Magnolia Content To Debut On Discovery+ Ahead Of Network’s Launch

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, a new iteration of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hugely popular HGTV renovation series, was announced as cornerstone of Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with the Gaineses. Exclusive to the multi-platform network, it was to premiere at the network’s launch, originally slated for October 4, 2020 and pushed to 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now fans of the show won’t have to wait that long to watch new episodes of Fixer Upper as they will be available on Discovery+, the global streaming platform slated to launch on January 4. Officially unveiled today in a presentation that featured the Gaineses, it will feature episodes from several Magnolia original series ahead of the network’s launch later in the year. That includes cooking series Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, an offshoot of Gaines’ successful recipe books that made their transition to the small screen with the highly rated self-filmed-during-quarantine special on Discovery’s Food Network. In the linear space, Magnolia will take over Discovery’s DIY Network after a rebrand.
Related Story
Discovery+ Unveils Original Content Slate Including ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spin-Off & Series From Kevin Hart, David Schwimmer, Martha Stewart & Michael Urie
Here are more details about the Magnolia Network content, which will be available on Discovery+. You can watch a sizzle reel below.
- Episodes from the newest iteration of the show that started it all with reboot Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
- Episodes of the cooking series Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, where viewers will spend time in the kitchen with Joanna as she shares her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again
- Road to Launch, featuring intimate conversations between the Gaineses and various talent from the upcoming Magnolia Network programming slate
- The documentary Courage to Run, which chronicles a fortuitous meeting that inspired Chip to train for and complete his first marathon
- Premiere episodes from 10 upcoming Magnolia Network original series
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.