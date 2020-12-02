Chip & Joanna Gaines’ ‘Fixer Upper’ Reboot & Other Magnolia Content To Debut On Discovery+ Ahead Of Network’s Launch

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, a new iteration of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hugely popular HGTV renovation series, was announced as cornerstone of Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with the Gaineses. Exclusive to the multi-platform network, it was to premiere at the network’s launch, originally slated for October 4, 2020 and pushed to 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now fans of the show won’t have to wait that long to watch new episodes of Fixer Upper as they will be available on Discovery+, the global streaming platform slated to launch on January 4. Officially unveiled today in a presentation that featured the Gaineses, it will feature episodes from several Magnolia original series ahead of the network’s launch later in the year. That includes cooking series Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, an offshoot of Gaines’ successful recipe books that made their transition to the small screen with the highly rated self-filmed-during-quarantine special on Discovery’s Food Network. In the linear space, Magnolia will take over Discovery’s DIY Network after a rebrand.

Here are more details about the Magnolia Network content, which will be available on Discovery+. You can watch a sizzle reel below.