China’s Tencent Buys Further 10% Of Universal Music Group

A consortium led by China’s Tencent has exercised an option to purchase a further 10% of Vivendi’s Universal Music Group. The deal values the company at €30BN.
Closing and payment will take place during the first semester of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.
The consortium previously bought 10% of UMG in March this year, with that deal containing a provision for a further 10%.
Vivendi said the deal would allow it to further develop activities in Asia. It added that it was pursuing a plan to sell additional minority interests in UMG, while a listing in planned in 2022. The company will use the cash generated to reduce its debt and to finance share buybacks and acquisitions.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.