Chicago Film Critics Awards: ‘Nomadland’ Scores Best Picture, Director, Actress & Two Others

The Chicago Film Critics Association has revealed its 2020 film awards, with Nomadland winning five trophies including Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and a Director & Adapted Screenplay double for Chloé Zhao.
The late Chadwick Boseman picked up the Best Actor prize for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, with the Supporting Actor nod going to Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) and Supporting Actress to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout Maria Bakalova.
Best Original Screenplay went to Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which also nabbed the Most Promising Performer prize for Sidney Flanigan.
Here is the complete list of 2020 Chicago Film Critics Award winners:
BEST PICTURE
Nomadland
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Nomadland by Chloé Zhao
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Never Rarely Sometimes Always by Eliza Hittman
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Wolfwalkers
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Dick Johnson is Dead
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round, Denmark
BEST ART DIRECTION
Mank
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
BEST EDITING
I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Robert Frazen
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Soul, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
The Invisible Man
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
MILOS STEHLIK BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER AWARD|
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
