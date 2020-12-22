Click to Skip Ad
Chicago Film Critics Awards: ‘Nomadland’ Scores Best Picture, Director, Actress & Two Others

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Chicago Film Critics Association has revealed its 2020 film awards, with Nomadland winning five trophies including Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and a Director & Adapted Screenplay double for Chloé Zhao.

The late Chadwick Boseman picked up the Best Actor prize for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, with the Supporting Actor nod going to Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) and Supporting Actress to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout Maria Bakalova.

Best Original Screenplay went to Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which also nabbed the Most Promising Performer prize for Sidney Flanigan.

Here is the complete list of 2020 Chicago Film Critics Award winners:

BEST PICTURE
Nomadland

BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Nomadland

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Nomadland by Chloé Zhao

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Never Rarely Sometimes Always by Eliza Hittman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Dick Johnson is Dead

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round, Denmark

BEST ART DIRECTION
Mank

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma, Alexandra Byrne

BEST EDITING
I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Robert Frazen

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Soul, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
The Invisible Man

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

MILOS STEHLIK BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER AWARD|
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

