Matt Lanter-Starring ‘Chasing The Rain’ Lands At Indie Rights; TIFF Pic ‘White Lie’ Acquired By Rock Salt Releasing; Andy Palmer To Direct Indie Thriller ‘Flatwoods’ – Film Briefs

Indie Rights has acquired worldwide rights to Chasing the Rain, the drama written and directed by Cindy Jansen that stars Matt Lanter. The distributor has set a December 18 bow on VOD and digital platforms.

In Jansen’s debut feature, which she also produced, Lanter plays a shy photographer who desperately tries to fit in with his friends and hold on to the decent life he seems to have. When tragedy befalls him, his unresolved past begins unraveling, threatening to destroy his work and relationships. William Russ, Hallee Hirsh, Yetide Badaki, Eric Tiede, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Maiara Walsh, Dendrie Taylor and Cindy Pickett also star.

Bob L. Johnson and Faras Rabadi are executive producers.

“Chasing the Rain is a powerful and entertaining film, one that is timely and relevant to the struggles we’ve faced in 2020, both personally and globally. We are thrilled to partner with Cindy and NightMuse Productions to bring this moving story to the public,” said Linda Nelson, co-founder of Indie Rights.

Nelson negotiated the deal with Jansen on behalf of ACOR Llc.

Here’s the trailer:

***

Rock Salt Releasing has acquired U.S. rights to White Lie, the drama from Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas (The Oxbow Cure, Spice It Up) that played at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival. The pic will hit streaming platforms on January 5 and is available for preorder on December 20.

Kacey Rohl was named a TIFF 2019 rising star for her role as Katie, who has become a literal poster child on her university campus; recently diagnosed with cancer, she’s the focal point of an online funding campaign for herself. But it’s all built on a lie: Katie isn’t sick, and never has been. Katie’s story begins to unravel, as she tries keep her girlfriend (Amber Anderson) in the dark and stop estranged father (Martin Donovan) from blowing up her charade on social media. In a race-against-time plot, Katie decides to double down, unable to give up the real-life fantasy world she’s constructed for herself.

Connor Jessup also stars with Christine Horne, Thomas Olajide, Sharon Lewis and Darrin Baker.

The pic scored four Canadian Screen Award nominations (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actress in a Leading Role) and was a TIFF Canada Top 10 pick last year.

Here’s the trailer:

***

Andy Palmer (Camp Cold Brook, Fun House Massacre) has been set to direct Flatwoods, an indie thriller scripted by Jason Scott Goldberg and Josh Sternfeld. Producers are Sternfeld, Matt Prater, Mark Myers and Citizen Skull Productions.

The plot centers on the Fischer family, who travels to a remote farm to meet their daughter’s new boyfriend — unaware that the weekend festivities involve a far stranger purpose. The film is slated to shoot summer 2021.

Palmer and Goldberg are both repped by Citizen Skull.