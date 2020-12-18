Charlotte Gainsbourg Joins Rebel Wilson In UK Indie ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’

EXCLUSIVE: Casting is rounding out on UK drama The Almond And The Seahorse, with Charlotte Gainsbourg joining Rebel Wilson in the pic.

As we revealed previously, the movie will see Wilson taking on her first non-comedy film role. It is being directed by the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Tom Stern with Celyn Jones from a screenplay written by Jones and Kaite O’Reilly, adapted from the stage play also by O’Reilly.

Gruff Rhys, known as the frontman of the Super Furry Animals, has signed up to write and compose an original score for the project. He previously worked with producers Mad As Birds on Set Fire To The Stars, for which he won a BAFTA.

The Almond And The Seahorse will follow an archaeologist and an architect as they fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love. Shoot is scheduled to take place in March 2021 in Liverpool and North Wales.

Producers are Andy Evans and Sean Marley with Alex Ashworth from Wales and Wirral based Mad As Birds (Six Minutes to Midnight, POMS, The Vanishing) and co-producers are Christophe Mazodier from Polaris and Jean-Jacques Neira from Fontana.

Bankside Films is handling international sales rights.

Charlotte Gainsbourg is repped by Markham Froggatt and Irwin. Rebel Wilson is repped by Tavistock Wood Management & WME and Celyn Jones is repped by 42 Management. Kaite O’Reilly is repped by Blake Friedmann.