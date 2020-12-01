Charlie Weber, Victor Turpin Cast In ‘Panama’ Thriller With Mel Gibson

EXCLUSIVE: How to Get Away with Murder alum Charlie Weber and Victor Turpin have been added to the cast of Panama, the action thriller that is being directed by Mark Neveldine (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance). The new additions are joining previously announced stars Cole Hauser, Mel Gibson, and Kate Katzman.

Written by Daniel Adams and William R. Barber, the pic follows James Becker (Hauser), an ex-marine who is sent undercover by his former commander Stark (Gibson) to execute a high-value arms deal with untrustworthy adversaries.

Weber will play Hank Burns, a straight-edged ex-marine also hired by Stark to join Becker’s mission. Turpin will play Brooklyn Rivera, a real-life member of the Contras, the revolutionary rebel group backed by the U.S. in opposition to the Sandinista Government in Nicaragua.

Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, Michelle Chydzik Sowa, Michelle Reihel, Shaun Sanghani, and Frances Lausell are producing the project which will shoot in Puerto Rico.

Weber, who was recently seen in the popular YA romantic drama After We Collided, is repped by BMK-ENT and APA. Repped by Kerner Management Associates and Momentum Talent and Literary Agency, Turpin’s credits include Shades of Blue, Will & Grace, and Universal/Blumhouse horror thriller, Ma.