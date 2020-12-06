‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’ Author Roald Dahl’s Family Apologizes For His Anti-Semitic Views

Author and screenwriter Roald Dahl was once described as “the world’s No 1 storyteller,” a man whose works include such children’s classics as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and The BFG.

But he had a darker side, one that is now being acknowledged by his family on his website. They are apologizing for his anti-Semitic views. Dahl’s work lives on in today’s culture. Netflix made a $1 billion deal to develop his works into films and series. Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi is now making an animated series of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Witches movie, also based on his novel, just came out in October HBO Max. Anne Hathaway stars.

Dahl died 30 years ago, but his statements are gaining added scrutiny. Two years ago, the Royal Mint dropped plans to celebrate Dahl’s life with a commemorative coin, citing his anti-Semitic views. In an interview with the New Statesman in 1983, he said: “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere.” He added: “Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”

Dahl doubled down in an article in the Independent in 1990. “I’m certainly anti-Israeli, and I’ve become anti-Semitic in as much as that you get a Jewish person in another country like England strongly supporting Zionism. I think they should see both sides.

“It’s the same old thing: we all know about Jews and the rest of it. There aren’t any non-Jewish publishers anywhere, they control the media – jolly clever thing to do – that’s why the president of the United States has to sell all this stuff to Israel.”