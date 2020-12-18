Charli D’Amelio & Family Sign Up For Hulu Reality Series ‘The D’Amelio Family’

Move over Kardashians… Charli D’Amelio, who has more than 100 million followers on TikTok, and her family have got their own reality show. Hulu has ordered The D’Amelio Show, an eight-part series that follows the family, which has a combined social media footprint of over 250M followers.

The series, which is set to debut in 2021, has been in the works for a while with the influencers revealing moves across the year. It will follow Charli, Dixie, dad Marc and mom Heidi as they navigate their sudden rise to fame.

It marks the highest-profile TV series featuring nascent TikTok stars and comes as others are moving into this space; Wheelhouse Entertainment recently struck a deal with TikTok-ers Hype House to develop The Hype Life.

Charli D’Amelio, a competitive dancer before her social media career took off, is widely considered the biggest TikTok star with dances over popular songs. She recently made her film debut, voicing a role in the animated feature StarDog and TurboCat.

Her sister Dixie, who is now pursuing a music career in Los Angeles, also has tens of millions of social media followers. Her dad Marc is a former Republican Connecticut Senate candidate, and her mum Heidi is a photographer and former model.

The series will be produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, the company behind A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and YouTube’s This Is Paris. Toddlers & Tiaras exec producer Sara Reddy is showrunner and will exec produce with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Esther Frank.

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life,” said Marc D’Amelio. “We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

“Two years ago Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move. Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits?” said Belisa Balaban, VP Documentaries at Hulu. “The D’Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience and we’re incredibly excited to partner with the D’Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm.”