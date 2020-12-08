Charlamagne Tha God Re-Ups Deal With iHeartMedia For Five More Years

Charlamagne Tha God is staying in business with iHeartMedia. The multimedia mogul, co-host of New York’s Power 105’s nationally syndicated hit radio show The Breakfast Club, has renewed and extended his deal with the company. Under the new five-year pact, Charlamagne will continue his trademark interview style on the radio show, which airs weekdays from 6-10 AM ET and is heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week, as well as Weekends with The Breakfast Club alongside co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy.

The Breakfast Club is celebrating its 10-year milestone this month. Guests on the show have ranged from former President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, and VP-elect Kamala Harris to Snoop Dog, Jay-Z, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. The crew also host Weekends with The Breakfast Club, a 3-hour weekly program featuring a countdown of the top 20 songs on the charts and signature interviews. The Breakfast Club was inducted this year into the Radio Hall of Fame in the Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more) category.

Related Story Former President Bill Clinton To Launch Podcast For iHeartMedia

“I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as an owner and executive,” said Charlamagne. “I love the audio business and iHeart is the biggest and best audio company in the world. As Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of the Black Effect Podcast Network and now Senior Creative Officer of Cultural Content and Programming at iHeart, all I want to do for the next 5 years is continue to move the culture of radio and podcasting forward by curating a new era of voices, programming, and events. God is great! Now, it’s time to get back to work.”

As the new senior creative officer of culture content and programming, Charlamagne will be discovering and curating new talent and programming for radio and podcasts and developing productions and community initiatives. In September, iHeartMedia and Charlamagne announced a joint podcast publishing venture, The Black Effect Podcast Network, the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black listeners. Charlamagne also will be developing a show where he will lead exclusive one-on-one interviews with some of society’s most notable artists, athletes, and voices. The conversations would air quarterly across various iHeartRadio stations, podcasts and other digital platforms.

“Charlamagne is a multiplatform talent, creator and innovator and we are excited to extend our existing partnership on the nationally syndicated morning show The Breakfast Club, while also creating successful new historical ventures like the Black Effect Network,” said Thea Mitchem, EVP of Programming for iHeartMedia. “His voice continues to be unique and authentic and a driving force and influence in today’s hip hop and pop culture. He, along with the entire Breakfast Club, continue to have the incredible ability to connect with audiences and artists alike, delivering the most entertaining and informative content and programming to listeners throughout the country.”

Charlamagne announced the launch of Black Privilege Publishing his new partnership imprint from Atria Books at Simon & Schuster that aligns with his mission to bring crucial, culturally-relevant content to the marketplace from emerging and renowned Black voices. Black Privilege Publishing’s inaugural release will be strategist and social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory’s State of Emergency, due out in May 2021.

Charlamagne will also debut a talk show on Comedy Central in 2021.