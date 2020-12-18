‘Thursday Night Football’ And Its OT Finish Tops Ratings; ‘Grey’s Anatomy Fall Finale Dips

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders went to overtime last night on , which helped spike the ratings for Fox’s midweek primetime game.

The Chargers’ overtime victory in the showdown of West(ish) Coast rivals drew a night-leading 2.2 rating and 8.64 million viewers, which is actually off a tenth in the demo and down in viewers from the early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers of last week’s higher-profile Rams-Patriots game, though last night’s numbers will likely be adjusted in the finals.

Elsewhere, ABC’s trio of Thursday dramas wrapped up their fall runs last night, with Grey’s Anatomy (1.0, 5.55M) off a tenth from last week but still primetime’s top-rated scripted offering. Station 19 (0.9, 5.39M) bumped up a tenth, while A Million Little Things (0.5, 3.31M) was steady.

CBS’ comedy block returned to originals last night and was down a tenth across the board with Young Sheldon (0.7, 6.69M), the night’s most-watched scripted show, followed by B Positive (0.5, 4.57M), Mom (0.5, 4.49M) and The Unicorn (0.4, 3.28M). Star Trek: Discovery (0.2, 1.72M).

On NBC, an encore of Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors TV movie led into a fresh Dateline (0.4, 3.13M).

The CW aired a pair of specials, Dogs of the Year (0.1, 820,000) and World’s Funniest Animals (0.1, 600K).