Google Reveals Top Trending Searches of 2020: Chadwick Boseman, Coronavirus & ‘Parasite’ Among Popular Searches

Google has unveiled the top trending searches of 2020, continuing its annual reflection on some of the year’s most searchable moments – from Kobe Bryant’s death, to Parasite’s Oscar wins and the coronavirus pandemic.

An indicator of what were some of the burning topics in users’ minds, the annual Google roundup shows the top trending results for a number of categories including news, people, actors, movies and TV shows.

With the Covid-19 pandemic occurring during the 2020 presidential election, it should come as no surprise that terms including “Election results,” “Who is the winning the election” and “Coronavirus update,” “Coronavirus symptoms” topped the searches list. Zoom, Naya Rivera and Kobe Bryant also were among the top trending overall searches.

On the entertainment side Tom Hanks, Amber Heard, Lea Michele and Joaquin Phoenix were among the top trending actors for Google searches. Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite, which took home historic wins back in February, topped trending movie searches along with Black Panther, Little Women and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The Queen’s Gambit, Little Fires Everywhere and The Last Dance were among the top trending TV show searches for the year.

See more of Google’s list toppers below.

News

Election results

Coronavirus

Stimulus checks

Unemployment

Iran

Hurricane Laura

Super Tuesday

Stock market

Murder hornet

Australia fires

People

Joe Biden

Kim Jong Un

Kamala Harris

Jacob Blake

Ryan Newman

Tom Hanks

Shakira

Tom Brady

Kanye West

Vanessa Bryant

Loss

Kobe Bryant

Naya Rivera

Chadwick Boseman

George Floyd

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Eddie Van Halen

King Von

Kelly Preston

Pop Smoke

Ahmaud Arbery

Actors

Tom Hanks

Chris D’Elia

Jada Pinkett Smith

Timothée Chalamet

Ricky Gervais

Amber Heard

Joaquin Phoenix

Danny Masterson

Ryan Dorsey

Lea Michele

Movies

Parasite

1917

Black Panther

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Little Women

Just Mercy

Bad Boys 3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Contagion

Fantasy Island

Movies: Action

1917

Black Panther

Birds of Prey

Bad Boys 3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Mulan

The Old Guard

Artemis Fowl

Bloodshot

Extraction

Movies: Drama

Little Women

Just Mercy

Tenet

365 Days

Jojo Rabbit

The Photograph

Enola Holmes

The Gentlemen

The Hunt

After we Collided

Movies: Thriller

Contagion

Fantasy Island

Underwater

The Grudge

The Invisible Man

The Turning

The Devil All The Time

Antebellum

Gretel & Hansel

Knock Knock

Movies: Comedy

Hubie Halloween

Like a Boss

Onward

Trolls World Tour

Borat 2

Spies in Disguise

The Wrong Missy

Dolittle

King of Staten Island

Downhill

Musicians and Bands

Shakira

August Alsina

Adele

Doja Cat

Grimes

Van Halen

Lizzo

Tamar Braxton

Quando Rondo

Tory Lanez

TV Shows

Tiger King

Cobra Kai

Ozark

The Umbrella Academy

The Queen’s Gambit

Little Fires Everywhere

Outer Banks

Ratched

All American

The Last Dance