Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored As Hero For The Ages At ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time’

The late Chadwick Boseman will be honored as Hero for the Ages at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time retrospective special.

Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. will present the posthumous award, which honors a star whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen. Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6th 8pm ET/PT. It will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now.

A SAG award-winning actor, Boseman landed his first major role in Persons Unknown, but his breakout performance came in 2013 for his portrayal of baseball player Jackie Robinson in Warner Bros’ 42. He went on to star as singer James Brown in Get on Up and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. He made history as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Black superhero to headline a feature with Black Panther. The film received seven Academy Award nominations, including Marvel’s first-ever Best Picture nomination. He appeared as King T’Challa in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. He was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods for Netflix. In his final performance, Boseman starred opposite Viola Davis in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based on the Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play. The film will be available on Netflix on December 18.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Den Of Thieves co-founder, Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.