CBS Constructs Reality Series ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ With Host Nischelle Turner

Celebrities including Eve and Wayne Brady are to gift a surprise home renovation to people that helped them to success in a new reality series for CBS.

The network has ordered Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner.

The series will feature home improvement contractor and Man Cave star Jason Cameron and interior designer and star of HGTV’s Design Star Sabrina Soto as they set out to help celebrities show their appreciation with a special renovation gift to a meaningful person from their hometown.

Other stars set to appear include NBA star Chris Paul and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

The series is reminiscent of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, which features the Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they work with Hollywood A-listers such as Zooey Deschanel to express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with home renovations.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is produced by Robert Horowitz’s Juma Entertainment, which produces series including DIY Network’s Pool Kings. It is exec produced by Horowitz, Lewis Fenton and Peter DeVita.

“Behind the lights and glamour, actors, musicians and athletes are real people who wouldn’t be who or what they are today without some help along the way,” said Horowitz. “Returning to their hometowns for a heartfelt walk down memory lane to thank a special person in their lives gives every episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation so much depth and emotion.”