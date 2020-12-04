Jericka Duncan, Adriana Diaz Named Anchors Of ‘CBS Weekend News’

National correspondents Jericka Duncan and Adriana Diaz have been named new anchors of CBS Weekend News.

Duncan will anchor on Saturdays from Chicago, and Duncan will have Sunday duties from New York. Duncan will anchor on Sunday and Diaz will helm on Dec. 12. They will assume their permanent positions in January.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky said that Duncan and Diaz “are outstanding journalists with extensive reporting experience. Adriana’s reporting has spanned China, North Korea and Latin America to today’s coverage of COVID-19’s devastating impact on the nation. Jericka has distinguished herself in reporting the toughest, highest-profile stories that have hit the courts and gripped the country including the trials of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Breonna Taylor.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also has forced the news division to broadcast the newscast from across the country with various anchors because of the limitations on the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. Reena Ninan and Elaine Quijano had previously been weekend anchors.

Duncan is a national correspondent for CBS This Morning and CBS News, based in New York, having joined the network in 2013. Most recently, she reported from Pennsylvania on the 2020 presidential election, and interviewed the mother of Breonna Taylor.

Diaz is a national correspondent based in Chicago who joined the networks in 2012. She recently reported from inside COVID-19 hospital wards at Wisconsin’s largest hospital, and covered the pandemic’s impact on minorities.