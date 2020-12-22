CBS Buys Comedies ‘The Smart One’ As Put Pilot & ‘Middle Class Murdochs’ From Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has given a put pilot commitment to The Smart Ones, a hybrid sisters comedy from Carol’s Second Act creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. The network also has put in development a second comedy from Halpern and Haskins – multi-cam Middle Class Murdochs with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alums Nedaa Sweiss and Jonathan Adler. CBS Studios is the studio for both projects.

Written and executive produced by Halpern and Haskins, The Smart Ones revolves around two sisters who are reunited when the smart one – who was supposed to be successful – moves in with the screw-up, who actually became a success.

Written by Sweiss and Adler, in Middle Class Murdochs, the owner of a successful carpet store in Ohio is retiring, so he must decide which of his four grown children will take over the family business.

Sweiss and Adler executive produce with Halpern and Haskins.

Halpern and Haskins most recently created and executive produced CBS comedy Carol’s Second Act starring Patricia Heaton, which aired for one season on CBS. The duo co-wrote the screenplay for the 2019 film Booksmart. Their previous television credits include Black-ish, Good Girls and The Mayor.

Sweiss also is writing and executive producing Real People, a single-camera comedy set at ABC. Sweiss previously served as head writer of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She’s currently a writer on syndicated The Drew Barrymore Show.

Adler was a writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from 2014-2018.