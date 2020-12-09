CBS All Access Adds New Family-Friendly Features & More Nickelodeon/Nick Jr. Content, Including ‘PAW Patrol’

CBS All Access today announced new product features aimed at families and has added more programming from ViacomCBS sister nets Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

The streaming service, which will be rebranded as Paramount+ early next year, has added features including the ability to create as many as six profiles per account and manage each profile using “Kids Mode,” which allows parents to create profiles that limit content to older children or younger children based on content ratings. The service’s existing parental PIN controls’ option for mature content, which locks access to certain content based on its content rating, also will remain available to use across profiles.

The newly added Nick content includes nearly 800 episodes of children’s programming including past season of such popular series as PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue’s Clues, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine and more.

“We’ve already seen incredible growth in viewership since we began expanding our offering of children’s programming on the service,” said Rob Gelick, EVP and General Manager of Streaming Services and Chief Product Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming. “With today’s new product enhancements, like ‘Kids Mode’ and multiple profiles, we can create customized experiences for each member of the household, while giving our subscribers even more opportunities to discover and watch family programming together and allowing parents additional peace of mind with the ability to further customize what programming is available to their kids.”