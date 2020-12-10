CBC, BET+ Team On ‘The Porter’ Railway Workers Drama From Inferno Pictures & Sienna Films

CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster, and BET+ have teamed on The Porter (working title), an original drama series about a group of railway workers who unite to form the world’s first Black union, from Winnipeg-based Inferno Pictures and Sphere Media’s Sienna Films.

Created by Arnold Pinnock (Altered Carbon, Travelers) and Bruce Ramsay (19-2, Cardinal) with Annmarie Morais (Killjoys, Ransom), Marsha Greene (Private Eyes, Ten Days In The Valley) and Aubrey Nealon (Snowpiercer, Cardinal), The Porter (wt) has been greenlit for 2021/22.

Set in the 1920s and inspired by real events, The Porter follows the journeys of four ambitious souls who hustle, dream, cross borders and confront barriers in the fight for liberation – on and off the railways that crossed North America.

Morais and Greene are writers/showrunners on the eight-part series, with Charles Officer (21 Thunder, Ransom, Coroner) and R.T. Thorne (Blindspot, Utopia Falls) set to executive produce and direct. Pinnock and Ramsay are co-executive producers.

“It’s a critical time to bring Black stories to our screens, especially those that detail the trials and triumphs of the real women and men who fought for equality before us. We look forward to working with CBC and this strong creative team to bring this story to life,” said Devin Griffin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, BET+.

“Led by an extraordinary creative team, The Porter is a vital story highlighting people and events in our history that are long overdue to be told. We are excited to partner with BET+ to bring this series to audiences on both sides of the border,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC.