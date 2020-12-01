Casting Society Names Rich Mento & Russell Boast Co-Presidents

Rich Mento and Russell Boast have been named co-presidents of the Casting Society of America. Mento, who was formerly the Society’s vice president, will serve alongside Boast, who as CSA president has headed up its Inclusion and Diversity and Training and Education Committees.

Mento’s casting credits include all five films in the Step Up franchise, as well as such films as Cedar Rapids, No Strings Attached, Dear John, Chloe, Safe Haven, Take Me Home Tonight and Youth in Revolt. Boast’s film credits include The Tribe, Paradise Club, Tortured, The Guest Room, From the Head, Home Run Showdown and White Irish Drinkers, as well as numerous TV shows.

Six other CSA members have been given expanded roles in the organization, including:

Ally Bader – Vice President of Events

Sunny Boling – Vice President of Membership & Governance

Zora DeHorter – Vice President of Communications

Richard Hicks – Vice President of Finance and Treasurer

Caitlin Jones – Vice President of Communications

Caroline Liem – Vice President of Advocacy

“This new structure,” Boast said, “is in response to CSA’s ongoing growth and increased membership, and enables us to focus even more on expanded opportunities in programming, visibility, training, and a continuing commitment to a path towards equity. “With this strong and passionate team in place, the CSA board is well-positioned to serve our current membership and the future generations of casting professionals.”