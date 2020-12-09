Cassandra Vargas Joins 42West As VP In Entertainment Marketing Division

EXCLUSIVE: Cassandra Vargas, who previously served as Vice President of Entertainment Strategies at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, has joined the Los Angeles office of 42West as Vice President in the Entertainment Marketing Division. The company has also promoted its west coast public relations professionals Greg Cortez, Britney Ross, and Julia Rossen to VP roles. All are joining existing VPs Tara Fitzpatrick Portanova, Todd Nickels and Jodie Oriol in New York, and Ashton Fontana, Jordan Van Brink, and Megan Zehmer in LA.

“We are so happy that Cass has joined us. Her tremendous expertise, relationships, creativity, and ability to collaborate on all types of campaigns are a perfect fit within our culture and integral to our growth,” said CEO Amanda Lundberg, who made the announcement. “Greg, Britney, and Julia have all done excellent work representing longtime clients while also bringing new talent to the firm. They are outstanding, innovative strategists and their Vice President standing within our company is richly deserved.”

At 42West, Vargas will continue to focus on talent, filmmakers, and showrunners, advising clients on publicity and strategic communication across film/TV, awards season campaigns, and personal endeavors. Her clients include Kenya Barris, Damon Lindelof, Courtney Kemp, Prentice Penny, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Marissa Jo Cerar, Rodney Barnes, and Laeta Kalogridis.

Cortez, who works within the company’s talent division, has extensive experience in the music industry and a track record of building, strengthening, and promoting celebrity and corporate brands. Clients include Grammy award-winning music producer Andrew Watt, 35X platinum and Grammy-nominated songwriter Ali Tamposi, multi-platinum K-pop heavyweights TWICE, and Jared Gutstadt’s recently launched podcast production studio and network, AudioUp.

Since joining 42West in 2013, Ross has created publicity campaigns for clients on behalf of large-scale event films, independent films, TV series, book releases, stand-up comedy tours, specials, and lifestyle brand deals, among others. Ross, also part of the talent division, has also crafted numerous strategic and successful awards campaigns for clients for Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys. Lucy Liu, Ricky Gervais, Conan O’Brien, Lauren Lapkus, Lucy Hale, Lauren Cohan, Marc Maron, Ioan Gruffudd, Claire Holt, Mike Castle, Harrison Osterfield, and Gina Torres are among her client roaster.

Rossen, who is part of the Strategic Communications team, has experience in developing and executing strategic publicity campaigns for a wide range of clients. She’s worked with LA Promise Fund’s annual Girls Build summit, Funko, 2020’s #VoteLikeAMadre climate action campaign, the Women’s March in LA, the March for Our Lives, and Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity. She has also worked with Todd Chrisley and Jonathan Glickman’s newly launched film and TV studio Glickmania, HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart documentary, Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as well as The Boys.