Carl Weber’s ‘The Family Business’ Renewed For Season 3 By BET+

EXCLUSIVE: Midway through its second season, BET+ has picked up a third season of Carl Weber’s The Family Business, based on Weber’s bestselling crime drama book series. Production is scheduled to begin next month in Los Angeles. You can watch a trailer below.

The Family Business follows the Duncans, an upstanding, tightknit family that, by day, owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York. By night, their business activities are more illicit in nature.

Returning for Season 3 are series stars Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera.

Season 2 picked up with The Duncans setting in motion a plan to expand business operations with their proprietary drug “heat.” As their plans gain momentum and they solidify their position in the game, rival factions look for opportunities to stunt their success and force a hostile takeover. The second half of Season 2 returns on December 31.

“We are honored and forever grateful to BET/Viacom for this opportunity to employ and empower our stellar cast and crew during these unprecedented times,” said Nikaya D Brown Jones, executive producer and showrunner. “To be granted a Season 3 is a testament to the strength and tenacity of our entire Family Business Team and our ability to uplift and entertain our audience in the midst of it all.”

Added creator-producer Weber: “So excited for our audience to see what’s up next .. truly the best work I’ve written to date.”

The series is produced by Tri Destined Studios. Jones serves as showrunner and executive producer; Trey Haley serves as co-executive producer and director. Weber serves as showrunner and executive producer for Urban Books Media. Hudson also serves as executive producer.